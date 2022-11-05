Celtic - Dundee United

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 14
Celtic Park / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Celtic logo
Celtic
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Celtic

Dundee United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
12110133
2
RangersRAN
1292129
3
HibernianHIB
1362520
4
AberdeenABE
1261519
5
St. MirrenMIR
1261519
11
Dundee UnitedDUU
132389
