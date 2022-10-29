Dundee United - Motherwell

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 13
Tannadice Park / 29.10.2022
Dundee United
Motherwell
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Motherwell logo
Motherwell
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Motherwell

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
11100130
2
RangersRAN
1182126
3
AberdeenABE
1161419
4
St. MirrenMIR
1161419
5
HibernianHIB
1252517
8
MotherwellMOT
1241713
11
Dundee UnitedDUU
122379
