Dundee United - St. Johnstone

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 9
Tannadice Park / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
760118
2
RangersRAN
751116
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
741213
4
St. MirrenMIR
740312
5
LivingstonLIV
740312
9
St. JohnstoneJOH
72147
12
Dundee UnitedDUU
70252
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Heart of Midlothian
-
-
Rangers
01/10
Celtic
-
-
Motherwell
01/10
St. Mirren
-
-
Livingston
01/10
Aberdeen
-
-
Kilmarnock
01/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Dundee United and St. Johnstone with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Dundee United and St. Johnstone news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.