Heart of Midlothian - Livingston

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 16
Tynecastle Park / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
Livingston logo
Livingston
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Heart of Midlothian

Livingston

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
14130139
2
RangersRAN
14102232
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1462620
