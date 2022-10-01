Heart of Midlothian - Rangers

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 9
Tynecastle Park / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
Rangers logo
Rangers
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Heart of Midlothian

Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
760118
2
RangersRAN
751116
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
741213
4
St. MirrenMIR
740312
5
LivingstonLIV
740312
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Celtic
-
-
Motherwell
01/10
St. Mirren
-
-
Livingston
01/10
Aberdeen
-
-
Kilmarnock
01/10
Dundee United
-
-
St. Johnstone
01/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Heart of Midlothian and Rangers news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.