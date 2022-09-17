Hibernian - Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 8
Easter Road / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aberdeen/teamcenter.shtml
Aberdeen
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernian

Aberdeen

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Dundee United
17/09
Livingston
-
-
Kilmarnock
17/09
St. Johnstone
-
-
Ross County
17/09
St. Mirren
-
-
Celtic
18/09

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Hibernian and Aberdeen with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Hibernian and Aberdeen news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.