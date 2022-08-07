Hibernian - Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 2
Easter Road / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernian

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Kilmarnock
15:00
Aberdeen
-
-
St. Mirren
15:00
Motherwell
-
-
St. Johnstone
15:00
Ross County
-
-
Celtic
15:00

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.