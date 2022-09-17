Livingston - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 8
Tony Macaroni Arena / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Livingston logo
Livingston
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Livingston

Kilmarnock

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Dundee United
17/09
Hibernian
-
-
Aberdeen
17/09
St. Johnstone
-
-
Ross County
17/09
St. Mirren
-
-
Celtic
18/09

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Livingston and Kilmarnock with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Livingston and Kilmarnock news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.