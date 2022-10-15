Livingston - St. Johnstone

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 11
Tony Macaroni Arena / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Livingston logo
Livingston
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Livingston

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
980124
2
RangersRAN
971122
3
HibernianHIB
1052317
4
St. MirrenMIR
950415
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
942314
8
LivingstonLIV
940512
9
St. JohnstoneJOH
1031610
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

St. Mirren
-
-
Kilmarnock
15/10
Ross County
-
-
Dundee United
15/10
Celtic
-
-
Hibernian
15/10
Motherwell
-
-
Rangers
16/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Livingston and St. Johnstone with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Livingston and St. Johnstone news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.