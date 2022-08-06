Motherwell - St. Johnstone

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 2
Fir Park / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/motherwell/teamcenter.shtml
Motherwell
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Motherwell logo
Motherwell
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Motherwell

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Kilmarnock
06/08
Aberdeen
-
-
St. Mirren
06/08
Ross County
-
-
Celtic
06/08
Hibernian
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
07/08

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Motherwell and St. Johnstone with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Motherwell and St. Johnstone news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.