Rangers - Livingston

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 12
Ibrox Stadium / 22.10.2022
Rangers
Not started
-
-
Livingston
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
Livingston logo
Livingston
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Livingston

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
1090127
2
RangersRAN
1081125
3
HibernianHIB
1152417
4
AberdeenABE
1051416
5
St. MirrenMIR
1051416
6
LivingstonLIV
1050515
