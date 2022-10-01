Ross County - Hibernian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 9
Global Energy Stadium / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ross County logo
Ross County
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ross County

Hibernian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
760118
2
RangersRAN
751116
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
741213
4
St. MirrenMIR
740312
5
LivingstonLIV
740312
6
HibernianHIB
732211
10
Ross CountyROS
71245
