St. Johnstone - Celtic

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 10
McDiarmid Park / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
Celtic logo
Celtic
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

St. Johnstone

Celtic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
870121
2
RangersRAN
861119
3
St. MirrenMIR
850315
4
HibernianHIB
842214
5
AberdeenABE
841313
9
St. JohnstoneJOH
931510
