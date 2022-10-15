St. Mirren - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 11
The SMISA Stadium / 15.10.2022
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
Kilmarnock
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
980124
2
RangersRAN
971122
3
HibernianHIB
1052317
4
St. MirrenMIR
950415
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
942314
10
KilmarnockKIL
102268
