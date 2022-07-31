St. Mirren - Motherwell

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 1
The SMISA Stadium / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-mirren/teamcenter.shtml
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/motherwell/teamcenter.shtml
Motherwell
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Mirren logo
St. Mirren
Motherwell logo
Motherwell
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

St. Mirren

Motherwell

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

St. Johnstone
0
0
Hibernian
39'
Kilmarnock
0
0
Dundee United
39'
Heart of Midlothian
0
0
Ross County
38'
Celtic
-
-
Aberdeen
31/07

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between St. Mirren and Motherwell with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest St. Mirren and Motherwell news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.