Livingston - Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 15
Tony Macaroni Arena / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aberdeen/teamcenter.shtml
Aberdeen
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Livingston logo
Livingston
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Livingston

Aberdeen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
13120136
2
RangersRAN
1392229
3
AberdeenABE
1371522
4
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1362520
5
HibernianHIB
1462620
8
LivingstonLIV
1361619
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hibernian
-
-
Ross County
08/11
Dundee United
-
-
Kilmarnock
09/11
Motherwell
-
-
Celtic
09/11
St. Mirren
-
-
St. Johnstone
09/11

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Livingston and Aberdeen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Livingston and Aberdeen news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.