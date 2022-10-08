Livingston - Ross County

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 10
Tony Macaroni Arena / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Livingston logo
Livingston
Ross County logo
Ross County
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Livingston

Ross County

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
870121
2
RangersRAN
861119
3
St. MirrenMIR
850315
4
HibernianHIB
842214
5
AberdeenABE
841313
8
LivingstonLIV
840412
11
Ross CountyROS
91265
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

St. Johnstone
-
-
Celtic
08/10
Rangers
-
-
St. Mirren
08/10
Hibernian
-
-
Motherwell
08/10
Dundee United
-
-
Aberdeen
08/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Livingston and Ross County with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Livingston and Ross County news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.