Rangers - Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 15
Ibrox Stadium / 09.11.2022
Rangers
Heart of Midlothian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
13120136
2
RangersRAN
1392229
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1362520
Hibernian
0
1
Ross County
Half-time
Livingston
2
0
Aberdeen
Half-time
Dundee United
-
-
Kilmarnock
09/11
Motherwell
-
-
Celtic
09/11

