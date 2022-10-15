Ross County - Dundee United

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 11
Global Energy Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ross County logo
Ross County
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ross County

Dundee United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
980124
2
RangersRAN
971122
3
HibernianHIB
1052317
4
St. MirrenMIR
950415
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
942314
11
Dundee UnitedDUU
102268
12
Ross CountyROS
102268
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

St. Mirren
-
-
Kilmarnock
15/10
Livingston
-
-
St. Johnstone
15/10
Celtic
-
-
Hibernian
15/10
Motherwell
-
-
Rangers
16/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Ross County and Dundee United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ross County and Dundee United news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.