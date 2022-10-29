St. Johnstone - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 13
McDiarmid Park / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

St. Johnstone

Kilmarnock

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
11100130
2
RangersRAN
1182126
3
AberdeenABE
1161419
4
St. MirrenMIR
1161419
5
HibernianHIB
1252517
9
St. JohnstoneJOH
1241713
10
KilmarnockKIL
1233612
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Aberdeen
29/10
Hibernian
-
-
St. Mirren
29/10
Dundee United
-
-
Motherwell
29/10
Livingston
-
-
Celtic
30/10

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between St. Johnstone and Kilmarnock with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest St. Johnstone and Kilmarnock news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.