St. Mirren - St. Johnstone

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 15
The SMISA Stadium / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-mirren/teamcenter.shtml
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Mirren logo
St. Mirren
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

St. Mirren

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
13120136
2
RangersRAN
1392229
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1362520
7
St. JohnstoneJOH
1461719
8
St. MirrenMIR
1361619
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hibernian
0
1
Ross County
Half-time
Livingston
2
0
Aberdeen
Half-time
Dundee United
-
-
Kilmarnock
09/11
Motherwell
-
-
Celtic
09/11

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between St. Mirren and St. Johnstone with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 November 2022.

Catch the latest St. Mirren and St. Johnstone news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.