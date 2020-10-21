La Liga had asked the Spanish soccer federation late on Tuesday to postpone Alcorcon's match away to Sabadell, set for Wednesday, after nine people, including two players, tested positive in the latest round of tests.

The federation granted the request on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before the match was due to kick off.

Alcorcon's match at home to Ponferradina on Sunday was also postponed due to four positive cases. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)

