Jordan Northover, 26, has pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court to attempting to rob the Premier League footballers.

Ashley Smith, 30, has already admitted his role in the attempted raid to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac in Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.

The footballers were cased for a mile by the knife-wielding men on motobikes in an attempted daylight car-jacking.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Ozil driving in a black Merecedes before taking refuge in a Turkish resturant while teammate Kolasinac tried to punch the robbers.