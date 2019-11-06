Getty Images

Second man admits attempting to rob Arsenal stars

Second man admits attempting to rob Arsenal stars
By Eurosport UK

1 hour agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

A second man has admitted trying to steal watches from Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil by chasing them for a mile on his moped.

Jordan Northover, 26, has pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court to attempting to rob the Premier League footballers.

Ashley Smith, 30, has already admitted his role in the attempted raid to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac in Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.

The footballers were cased for a mile by the knife-wielding men on motobikes in an attempted daylight car-jacking.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Ozil driving in a black Merecedes before taking refuge in a Turkish resturant while teammate Kolasinac tried to punch the robbers.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react