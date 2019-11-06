Getty Images
Second man admits attempting to rob Arsenal stars
A second man has admitted trying to steal watches from Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil by chasing them for a mile on his moped.
Jordan Northover, 26, has pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court to attempting to rob the Premier League footballers.
Ashley Smith, 30, has already admitted his role in the attempted raid to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac in Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.
The footballers were cased for a mile by the knife-wielding men on motobikes in an attempted daylight car-jacking.
CCTV footage of the incident showed Ozil driving in a black Merecedes before taking refuge in a Turkish resturant while teammate Kolasinac tried to punch the robbers.
