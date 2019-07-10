Senegal beat Benin in Cup of Nations quarter-final

Gana Gueye’s goal was one of the few highlights at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium with the midfielder setting up the move and then finishing much to the relief to Africa’s top-ranked team as they struggled to break down their determined opponents.

Gana Gueye, who had possession just outside the centre circle, passed the ball directly forward to Sadio Mane and then sprinted upfield to virtually steal the ball off his team mate and tuck away a neat finish.

Senegal must wait until Thursday to find out whether they meet either Madagascar or Tunisia in Sunday's semi-final. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)