Manchester City could be without striker Sergio Aguero for a month due to a hamstring injury, according to Pep Guardiola.

City’s all-time leading scorer was taken off at half-time of the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday. He has only recently returned from a spell out and is now facing more time on the sidelines, although City manager Guardiola is unsure exactly how long.

"It depends on the injury, 10-15 days is the minimum," said Guardiola ahead of City’s Champions League clash with Marseille on Tuesday.

“If it’s a little bit longer it will be three weeks, one month. The muscular [injuries] normally doesn’t move in these gaps and the case of Sergio will be the same, there will be no exception."

Gabriel Jesus is also out injured at the moment, leaving City without a recognised senior striker in their squad.

Guardiola insisted Aguero was not rushed back following knee surgery which kept him out until October 17.

“We didn’t rush back, we were incredibly patient, we didn’t force him, we didn’t force the doctors.

"When people tell me he’s ready, of course we knew he was not in the best condition to play and without training, but it was important to play 55-60 minutes.

“We tried to avoid the last 25-30 minutes, when muscles get tired, but unfortunately one action in the first half, he was unlucky. He went to stop a long pass and he felt something. Hopefully he recovers as well as possible.”