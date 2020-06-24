Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery, return date uncertain

Sergio Aguero has undergone knee surgery on Thursday but it remains unclear when he will be fit again for Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed.

The club's record goalscorer limped off with the injury in Monday's 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley. Guardiola said after the game he feared the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the league season which ends in July.

"We don't know when he will come back and join us," Guardiola said.

After the surgery... he will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back.

He flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to have specialist Dr Ramon Cugat look at his knee and City will be hoping the player might return in time for the Champions League when it resumes in August.

City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid after the away leg of their last-16 match and are hoping to reach the 'Final Eight' of the competition which will be held in Lisbon.

Guardiola said City had plenty of options, with Gabriel Jesus the only main striker fit and ready but Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are able to slot into the role.

