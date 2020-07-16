Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema pull a Henry-Pires penalty fiasco

Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema will be feeling slightly embarrassed after making a similar mistake to former Arsenal duo Thierry Henry and Robert Pires in trying to take a cheeky penalty.

Rather than discouraging future players from trying to imitate the famous spot kick routine made famous decades ago by Johan Cruyff and Jesper Olsen, plenty of players have attempted to pass to a team-mate from 12 yards rather than go for goal since Pires and Henry famously wasted a penalty against Manchester City in 2005.

On Thursday night, Madrid's talisman duo hoped to provide fans with a memorable moment from a Liga-sealing match, with Ramos trying to tap the ball into the Frenchman's path for an easy finish.

But the referee soon pulled it back, with Benzema encroaching on his team-mates kick by charging into box too soon. Whoops.

Henry and Pires conceded a free kick after the latter accidentally touched the ball twice but since the Real pair's offence was different, they were allowed to re-take the kick, with Benzema finishing emphatically with a more orthodox spot kick...

