Football

'Sergio Ramos has proved he is a champion' - Italy midfielder Marco Verratti on new PSG team-mate

Italy and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti welcomed the signing of Sergio Ramos by the French club on Thursday and said that winning the Champions League is one of Saint-Germain's goals for next season. The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Real Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.

00:00:32, an hour ago