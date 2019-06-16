Serie A champions name Sarri as new coach
MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Serie A champions Juventus have named former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as their new coach on a three-year contract, the Turin club said https://www.juventus.com/en/news/news/2019/maurizio-sarri-is-the-new-juventus-coach.php on Sunday.
Sarri will replace Massimiliano Allegri who left in May after the club won an eighth successive Serie A title. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react