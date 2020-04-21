Football

Serie A clubs agree unanimously that season should be completed

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

ROME, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's 20 Serie A teams have unanimously agreed that they should try and complete the 2019-20 season which is currently at a standstill because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the league said on Tuesday.

Previously, several clubs, including Sampdoria and Torino, had opposed carrying on while Brescia went further, saying they would prefer to forfeit matches rather than take to the field.

"The Serie A general assembly met this morning and confirmed, with a unanimous vote of all 20 clubs connected by video conference, the intention to complete the 2019-2020 football season, if the government allows it to take place," Serie A said in a statement.

It said that the resumption of play would take place "in compliance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals."

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that it wants the season to finish, even if it takes until the autumn. It hopes that teams can start training in May although there is still no indication of when, or if, the government will allow matches to be played again. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

