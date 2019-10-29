Deportivo Cuenca
Alejandro Serrano Aguilar
LDU de Quito
    Serie A Ecuadoriana – Follow the Football match between Deportivo Cuenca and LDU de Quito live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luis Soler or Pablo Repetto? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Deportivo Cuenca and LDU de Quito? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU de Quito. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
