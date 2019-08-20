LIVE

Universidad Católica - Macará

Serie A Ecuadoriana - 20 August 2019

Serie A Ecuadoriana – Follow the Football match between Universidad Católica and Macará live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:15 on 20 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Santiago Escobar Saldarriaga or Paúl Vélez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Universidad Católica and Macará? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Universidad Católica vs Macará. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

