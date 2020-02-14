LIVE

Independiente del Valle - Mushuc Runa

Serie A Ecuadoriana - 14 February 2020

Serie A Ecuadoriana – Follow the Football match between Independiente del Valle and Mushuc Runa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Independiente del Valle and Mushuc Runa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Independiente del Valle vs Mushuc Runa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

