Manta FC
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
00:00
09/11/21
Estadio Jocay
9 de Octubre
Serie A Ecuadoriana • Second Stage - Day 13
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Caicedo
    78'
  • Cabezas
    71'
  • Lucas
    50'
  • 1st Half
  • Alaníz
    21'
avant-match

Manta FC - 9 de Octubre

Follow the Serie A Ecuadoriana live Football match between Manta FC and 9 de Octubre with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 9 November 2021.


30
