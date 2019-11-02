Serie A match briefly stopped because of anti-Naples chanting

The chanting began during the second half, according to Italian media, and when fans ignored an announcement requesting that it stop, the referee halted the Serie A game.

Another announcement was made and Roma captain Edin Dzeko made gestures to the fans on the South Curve to stop the chanting. After a minute-long interruption, the match continued and AS Roma won 2-1.

