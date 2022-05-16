The Serie A title race is going down to the final day of the season as rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan bid to win the Scudetto.

AC Milan are two points clear at the top and need at least a draw at Sassuolo to claim their first league title since 2011, while champions Inter host Sampdoria.

Ad

Sassuolo beat AC Milan in the reverse fixture at San Siro (and won against them in their previous match in the 2020/21 season) and Sampdoria held Inter to a 2-2 draw last time out.

The Emirates FA Cup ‘Never will I let someone speak for me’ – Lukaku speaks out after exit reports 13/05/2022 AT 15:47

Will both title-chasing sides win on the final day? Or will there a twist? Eurosport Italy’s Davide Bighiani previews what to expect from the conclusion of Serie A…

How is the title race being viewed in Italy?

For sure, this is the most beautiful championship fight we are witnessing in Italy, but also in Europe (together with Manchester City vs Liverpool) especially because it's going on between two teams from the same city, and as you know AC Milan have not won a title for 11 years. The Rossoneri fans will make a lot of noise on Sunday!

Is there a feeling that Serie A will continue to be more competitive now?

Since last year Juventus are no longer the dominant team we have seen in the last decade; Inter have almost pulled off a miracle this year, restarting after the painful goodbyes of Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi; Milan are now a team that has been playing well together for almost three years; Napoli are at an excellent level even if they haven't still the necessary solidity.

These four teams will give us a lot of satisfaction for the next few years.

What has been the key difference between the two Milan clubs?

The level of the two teams has largely been the same. The difference was made in the most recent derby (2-1 win for Milan) and Inter's defeat in Bologna, with goalkeeper Ionut Radu’s blunder. Never before have the details made such a difference as this year.

And anything can still happen on the last Sunday of the championship.

Olivier Giroud esulta dopo il gol durante Inter-Milan - Serie A 2021-22 Image credit: Getty Images

Sassuolo are a bit of a bogey team for Milan, why do you think that is?

Sassuolo are always a very tricky team to face, because they play very good football, if they are on a good day they can hurt anyone. In the first meeting, they found AC Milan in a bad period of form and took advantage of it.

On Sunday the situation could play a part in the game and how both teams play.

Do you think Milan will do it?

Assuming that ‘anything can happen’, Milan seem to have the right level of mental preparation to face the challenge with destiny.

The match against Atalanta at the weekend was also very tricky and it went smoothly. Inter hope that the 'May 5 effect' (in 2002 they lost the Scudetto after a 4-2 defeat against Lazio saw Juventus pip them to the title) could also affect their cousins.

The Emirates FA Cup 'The tension attracts situations' - Tuchel says Lukaku's agent's future talk not ideal 13/05/2022 AT 13:23