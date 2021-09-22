Football

Serie A video - 'We won three matches not 30' - Jose Mourinho urges caution at 'euphoric' Roma

Jose Mourinho: "I am a pretty balanced person, and I know why I came here. I think I came here because of my level of experience, maturity and balance, to prevent the people here from going euphoric just because we won three matches - not 30, as I already said. Three matches won, not thirty. And at the same time I came to prevent the people here from falling into a depression."

00:01:29, 11 minutes ago