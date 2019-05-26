Allegri's reign with champions Juventus ends in defeat

Defrel collected a pass from Manolo Gabbiadini and, despite being surrounded by three defenders, scored with a scuffed shot in the 84th minute before Caprari curled in an exquisite free kick in stoppage time.

Allegri, who won Serie A titles in each of his five seasons with Juventus plus four Coppa Italia titles, fielded his 38th different starting line-up in as many league games this season.

He gave a first appearance of the campaign to third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio and a first start for Brazilian winger Matheus Perreira.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who will lead Portugal in the Nations League final four next month, was rested.

Quagliarella e Caceres in Sampdoria-JuventusGetty Images

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella, 36, was close with an overhead effort in the first half and ended the campaign with 26 goals. He is almost certain to finish as Serie A's topscorer with his nearest rivals four goals behind.

Juventus, who had wrapped up the title with five matches to spare, finished with 90 points from 38 games -- 28 wins, six draws and four defeats.

"We have concluded five extraordinary years, winning another league title,” said Allegri.

"Today the boys did well, then we fell in the final minutes and conceded also to a great goal from Caprari on a free-kick. Now a new era will begin and whoever comes in will find a winning team, which has the possibility of repeating its success in the league and will be able to do well in the Champions League."