Since he left Arsenal for Old Trafford in January 2018, the Chilean struggled with injuries and managed just three Premier League goals before returning to Serie A.

However, he insists that his desire remains undiminished and has set his sights on ending Juventus' dominance in Italy, with the Turin side having won every Serie A since 2011-12.

"I have the same hunger as when I was a child, I want to fight for everything," he told Sky Sport Italy.

"I am happy to return to Italian football, then we will see. I want to do only the best for me, for the team and for the Inter fans.

"We can talk about a championship, I am here to win something. The team has not won for eight years, but has everything to do it.

Video - Euro Papers: Barcelona's last-gasp Lucas Moura link revealed 00:59

Another high-profile Manchester United star to swap Old Trafford for San Siro this summer was Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez has confirmed that the Belgian was key to convincing him to move to Italy.

"Lukaku is happy to be here, he also convinced me to come here."