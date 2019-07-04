The 41-year-old left Juventus last summer in an emotional farewell, having spent 17 seasons with the club.

He spent one season in Paris with PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title before deciding to make a return to the club where he has spent the vast majority of his career.

He is expected to sign a 12-month contract that will see him work with current No. 1 Wojciech Szczesny before possibly transitioning to a coaching or ambassadorial role.

He will become the third free transfer of the summer for Juventus following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from PSG.

With Juventus he has won nine Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.