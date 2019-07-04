The 41-year-old left Juventus last summer in an emotional farewell, having spent 17 seasons with the club.

A statement on Juve's official site confirmed that the Italian goalkeeper signed a one-year deal to return to the Old Lady, saying: "Gigi has officially returned to Juventus. Buffon is back home."

He spent one season in Paris with PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title before deciding to make a return to the club where he has spent the vast majority of his career.

His 12-month contract will see him work with current No.1 Wojciech Szczesny before possibly transitioning to a coaching or ambassadorial role.

He becomes the third free transfer of the summer for Juventus following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from PSG.

Buffon has made 656 appearances for Juventus, 49 behind the record-holder Alessandro del Piero. With Juventus he has won nine Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.