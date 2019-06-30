Rabiot, 24, has been out of favour in Paris for some time and his departure on a free transfer had been expected with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid all regularly linked.

However in the recent weeks Juve emerged as the favourites for his signature and on Sunday they tweeted to confirm that he will arrive in Turin on Monday.

Pending a successful medical Rabiot will sign a four-year contract with the Italian champions, becoming their second free signing of the summer after Aaron Ramsey.

Runners-up Napoli have also been busy as it was confirmed on Sunday evening that they had agreed to sign Kostas Manolas from Roma.

The deal for the 28-year-old has been in the pipeline for some time but was officially confirmed by Roma in a statement.

They confirmed that they had received a fee of €36 million and Manolas is expected to sign a five-year contract with Napoli.

He will fly in to Naples this week to complete his medical.

Meanwhile 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Diawara will go the other in a deal worth a total of €21 million.