The furious Italian kicked the ball into the stands and made for the tunnel at Stadio Bentegodi, but his teammates remonstrated and urged him to continue.

The referee halted the match early during the second half while a statement imploring fans to halt racist chanting was read out over the speakers.

After a short delay, play resumed with Balotelli taking his place in the Brescia attack. The 29-year-old later curled home a delightful goal from distance, although it was a consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

A string of racist incidents have blighted Italian football in recent months, with Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Fiorentina’s Dalbert among those targeted.