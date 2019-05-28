The Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification on Sunday despite a season-ending 3-2 victory against SPAL.

And former Milan and Rangers midfielder Gattuso, whose contract runs until 2021, has confirmed he is leaving the club and will not be taking any compensation.

"AC Milan announces Gennaro Gattuso will leave his role as the Club's First Team manager by mutual agreement with immediate effect," said Milan in a statement.

"The club will now conduct a recruitment process for a new full-time Manager for the First Team, ahead of the ICC summer tour and the first seasonal matches of the 2019/20 domestic championship, the domestic cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Video - Euro Papers: Barcelona set to sell Dembele as United eye £88m deal 01:34

" AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last eighteen months. A true legend of the Rossoneri, Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the Club and has performed admirably, securing the Club's highest League points total since 2012/13. "

"AC Milan must now look to the future, whilst ensuring continuity, financial stability and sustainable growth."

“Deciding to leave Milan’s bench is not easy but it’s a decision I had to make,” he said, according to Italian newspaper Repubblica.

" There was not a precise moment in which I decided, it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team that for me will never be like the others. Months that I lived with great passion, unforgettable months. "

“Mine is a painful but thoughtful choice. Am I giving up a two-year contract? Yes, because my story with Milan can never be a question of money.”

Gattuso took the role in November 2017 after a spell as youth-team coach.

Milan’s fifth-placed finish in Serie A this season was their highest since the 2012/13 campaign.

Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: "I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the Club.

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration.

"I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".