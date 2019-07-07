The 19-year-old centre-back is one of the hottest properties in Europe after playing a key role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals, with Juve, Barcelona and Manchester United all after his signature.

However, Raiola says his client has his heart set on a move to Turin and all that remains is for the two clubs to come to terms on the move.

"Agreements have been with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club deal with this," he told De Telegraaf.

"We will take a professional approach."

Raiola also revealed that Juventus' opening bid for the young Dutchman, believed to be in the region of €50 million was "too low".

De Ligt is rumoured to have agreed a five-year contract with the Serie A side, who have also signed the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot this summer.