The gold badge will be worn throughout the 2019-20 season, according to a post on the club’s official Instagram account.

The Senegal international was named best defender for the 2018-19 season, in which he made 34 league appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

During that season, the 28-year-old made 125 clearances and 31 blocks, as well as winning 67% of his 60 tackles.

Sharing the post on his own Instagram acocunt, Koulibaly said he was "proud."

After the first game of the season in the Italian top-flight, Napoli sit top of the table, just above Juventus, with three points.