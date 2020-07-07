AC Milan shock Serie A leaders Juventus with stunning comeback

San Siro, Serie A - AC Milan 4 (Ibrahimovic 62, Kessie 66, Leao 67, Rebic 80) Juventus 2 (Rabiot 47, Ronaldo 53)

Juventus' title hopes were dealt a blow at San Siro as AC Milan produced a rousing comeback to beat the champions 4-2.

Serie A Gambian pair give 10-man Bologna stunning win at Inter 05/07/2020 AT 17:25

The visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable win when Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo found the net to put them in a commanding position.

But the Rossoneri turned the game on its head during a remarkable six-minute spell, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao giving them a lead that had looked unlikely seconds earlier.

The superb Ante Rebic rounded off the win with 10 minutes left to complete the turnaround.

With practically the last kick of the first 45 minutes, Ibrahimovic, who had earlier forced a couple of routine saves from Wojciech Szczesny, thought he had given his side the lead, only to be rightly called offside.

Within seconds of the restart, the deadlock was eventually broken, with Rabiot winning the ball in midfield, sprinting forward and leaving Milan defenders in a heap before unleashing a fantastic effort into the top corner.

Shortly afterwards, a defensive calamity allowed Juve to double their lead, with Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer getting in each other's way and allowing Ronaldo to apply a simple finish.

Just as Milan looked buried, they sprung to life. First Ibrahimovic converted a VAR-awarded penalty after a handball from Leonardo Bonucci. Minutes later, they were level as Franck Kessie finished off a fine team move, before Rafael Leao's smart finish put them in front to complete an incredible seven-minute turnaround.

Ante Rebic, who had pointed out Bonucci's handball and was involved in Leao's goal, rounded off the win 10 minutes from time with an emphatic finish after a terrible pass from Alex Sandro.

The impact of the loss on Juve is lessened by Lazio's shock loss to Lecce and they remain seven points clear at the top. Milan's hunt for a European place remains well and truly alive.

TALKING POINT

Lazio left to kick themselves as Milan come to life - This result could have been catastrophic for Juve but they are likely to get away with it, with Lazio having lost their last two games, following up their 3-0 loss against Milan themselves, before a shock 2-1 reverse to Lecce today. For Milan, there is renewed optimism that there are finally signs of life after so many disappointing years, having beaten the top two within a few days of each other.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ante Rebic (Milan) - Milan were often driven forward by Ante Rebic after falling behind. He was the one whose protests sparked the VAR check that led to the penalty decision and the one who was fouled in the build-up to the Leao goal which put the hosts 3-2 up. He richly deserved his goal, which completed the win, and is simply one of the most in-form forwards in Italy right now.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Donnarumma 7, Conti 6, Kjaer 6, Romagnoli 5, Hernandez 6, Kessie 8, Bennacer 6, Saelemaekers 7, Paqueta 5, Rebic 8, Ibrahimovic 7. Subs: Calhanoglu 6, Leao 8, Bonaventura 7, Calabria N/A, Krunic N/A

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Cuadrado 6, Rugani 5, Bonucci 5, Danilo 7, Bentancur 7, Pjanic 6, Rabiot 7, Bernardeschi 7, Higuain 5, Ronaldo 7. Subs: Ramsey 6, Costa 6, Matuidi 6, Alex Sandro 4, Muratore N/A

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during AC Milan vs Juventus. Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

45+3' - GOA... No... Ibrahimovic is one on one with Szczesny and finishes like a man with his experience and quality should but the flag is up and a quick VAR check confirms the decision.

47' - GOAL!!! An absolutely brilliant effort from Adrien Rabiot! He wins the ball back in his own half, sprints to the edge of the Milan box, leaving Hernandez in his wake and unleashes an incredible strike into the top corner. No way Donnarumma was ever going to save that.

53' - GOAL!!! This is surely Juve's game now... Ronaldo makes a run in behind and finishes easily, with Romagnoli and Kjaer getting in each other's way as they look to clear the high ball.

61' - PENALTY TO MILAN! Bonucci handled the ball in blocking that Rebic effort behind and Milan have a chance to get back into this one. A lengthy VAR referral there!

61' GOAL!!! Zlatan makes no mistake from the spot and this match is wide open again!

66' GOAL!!! Milan are level! It's a brilliant move, with Franck Kessie involved throughout, before he applies the finish. What a turnaround.

67' GOAL!!! MILAN ARE AHEAD!! Rafael Leao picks up the ball after a foul on Rebic, strides into the box and fires an effort into the bottom corner, which may have taken a nick off Rugani. An incredible passage of play from the hosts.

80' GOAL!!! Rebic gets a goal he richly deserves. Alex Sandro plays a quite appalling goal across the face of his own goal. Bonaventura picks it up and feeds Rebic for an emphatic finish from the penalty spot. Incredible.

KEY STATS

Stefano Pioli has recorded his first-ever win over Juventus as a manager

AC Milan have beaten Juventus for the first time in four years

Milan scored four goals against Juventus for the first time since March 1989

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been involved in eight goals in nine Serie A starts this term

Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo fires in first Juventus free-kick as Serie A leaders trounce Torino in derby 04/07/2020 AT 16:13