Football
Serie A

Andrea Pirlo appointed as new Juventus manager

Andrea Pirlo

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo will replace Maurizio Sarri as Juventus manager.

Sarri was sacked on Saturday after Juventus went out of the Champions League to Lyon on Friday night.

The former Chelsea boss was expected to be relieved of his position after a disappointing season, despite winning the Serie A title.

Champions League

Lyon beat out Juventus despite Cristiano Ronaldo brace in Champions League shock

A DAY AGO

Juventus have given Pirlo a two-year contract.

There had been speculation that former Juve boss Max Allegri would be appointed, or Spurs' former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

More details to follow

What's On