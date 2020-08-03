Antonio Conte future in doubt after outburst in aftermath of Inter Milan win

Antonio Conte's future at Inter Milan could be in doubt after the fiery Italian's reaction to his side's 2-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

Conte is on a collision course with Inter’s billionaire Chinese owners after the coach’s scathing criticism of the club in the wake of Saturday's win, which secured their first top two finish for nine years.

Serie A 'We received very little protection from the club, absolutely zero!' - Inter coach Antonio Conte YESTERDAY AT 22:33

In his first season at Inter, the 51-year-old former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea coach has railed against his own club's "poor planning" and an "insane" fixture list, and even blamed one poor performance on the opposition playing the wrong kind of football.

"I don't think the work of the players has been recognised and I don't think my work has been recognised," he said, before accusing unnamed club members of only showing their faces when things were going well.

We all received very little protection from the club, absolutely zero.

That left Italian media including Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport wondering, is he thinking of resigning? Will the club fire him? Was he referring to any particular director, such as chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, sporting director Piero Ausilio, or even club president Steven Zhang?

Manchester United’s hopes of selling Alexis Sanchez to Inter could be derailed by a Conte exit. Sanchez has rediscovered his form on loan at Inter this season and is due to make his final appearance for the Milan club in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Getafe on Wednesday before returning to Old Trafford.

Serie A Juventus suffer first home league defeat for over two years against Roma YESTERDAY AT 21:15