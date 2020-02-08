A superbly struck half-volley from Federico Chiesa gave the hosts a halftime lead at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

But Gian Piero Gasperini’s side levelled early in the second half through a Duvan Zapata tap-in before substitute Ruslan Malinovsky drilled in the winner from outside the box with 18 minutes remaining.

Video - Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers 01:18

The result ended an 18-match winless run for Atalanta in Serie A trips to Florence, stretching back to January 1993, and saw them move on to 42 points in fourth, three ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma, who lost 3-2 at home to Bologna on Friday.

Fiorentina have now lost three games in a row and occupy 14th place in the table with 25 points.