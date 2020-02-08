Getty Images
Atalanta fight back to end long wait for win at Fiorentina
Atalanta came from behind to record their first away win against Fiorentina in 27 years and move clear in fourth place with a 2-1 victory in Serie A on Saturday.
A superbly struck half-volley from Federico Chiesa gave the hosts a halftime lead at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
But Gian Piero Gasperini’s side levelled early in the second half through a Duvan Zapata tap-in before substitute Ruslan Malinovsky drilled in the winner from outside the box with 18 minutes remaining.
The result ended an 18-match winless run for Atalanta in Serie A trips to Florence, stretching back to January 1993, and saw them move on to 42 points in fourth, three ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma, who lost 3-2 at home to Bologna on Friday.
Fiorentina have now lost three games in a row and occupy 14th place in the table with 25 points.